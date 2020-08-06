Officials hope tugs can remove barge from Vine Street Expressway Bridge

Unsecured barge on Schuylkill River

The barge was being used to dredge the Schuylkill River when it came loose Tuesday. (NBC10)

Officials on Thursday were hoping tugboats could haul away a barge that broke loose during Tropical Storm Isaias and lodged itself under a bridge.

The Vine Street Expressway Bridge remained closed to Interstate 676 traffic in both directions, forcing drivers to find alternate routes in the city.

The Army Corps of Engineers was using the barge to dredge the Schuylkill River when it came loose in the rain-swollen river during Isaias on Tuesday.

Inspectors have not found any serious structural damage to the span, transportation officials said. A bracket that was bent will need to be replaced after the barge is freed, officials said, but that was not threatening the bridge.

SEPTA resumed commuter rail service that was suspended as a precaution when the barge hit the bridge.

