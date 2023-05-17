Family, friends and law enforcement say farewell to fallen officer Robert Shisler
The funeral for Deptford Police Officer Robert "Bobby" Shisler was held at Rowan University's Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro.
Family, friends and fellow members of law enforcement gathered Wednesday to say a final farewell for a fallen New Jersey police officer.
Shisler passed away on May 7, a little over two months after being shot in the line of duty. His passing marked the first line of duty death for the department.
Members of his squad said he was not only a squadmate, but he was their hero, brother and friend.
“You are the best of all of us. People who don’t know you wonder how you fought so hard for so long, how you defied the odds over and over again when a normal man would have given up. We were not surprised in the least. You are, and always have been, the strongest person we know.”
His sister, Ashley, said Shisler had a tattoo on his wrist reading, “For those I love I will sacrifice.”
“Bobby gave everyone and everything his all. He was brave, devoted, fearless and so selfless,” she said.
A line of law enforcement officers formed as far as the eye could see, each waiting to pay their respects.
“Us as law enforcement, a brotherhood and a sisterhood comes together. It brings us closer,” said Chief David Harkins of the Gloucester Township Police Department.
Members of the public lined up too. Many knew Officer Shisler, and to them he was “Bobby.”
“I’m not just going to remember Bobby as the officer that passed away in the line of duty at Deptford – he’s also Bobby that I’ve known since we were teenagers,” said John Maslanik of Deptford.
Officer Shisler was shot in the line of duty on March 10.
According to the state attorney general, Shisler made a pedestrian stop on Delsea Drive.
While details of the stop itself have not been released, authorities say it turned into a chase and a struggle, and shots were fired.
The pedestrian, Mitchell Negron Jr., was killed.
Shisler was shot in the leg and critically wounded. He spent weeks at Cooper’s ICU.
He was then moved to the University of Pennsylvania Hospital, where he eventually passed away.
The 27-year-old officer is survived by his parents, brother, and sister.
Shisler’s patrol car and a memorial will remain at the township building until his funeral.
