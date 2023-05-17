Family, friends and law enforcement say farewell to fallen officer Robert Shisler

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Family, friends and fellow members of law enforcement gathered Wednesday to say a final farewell for a fallen New Jersey police officer.

The funeral for Deptford Police Officer Robert “Bobby” Shisler was held at Rowan University’s Pfleeger Concert Hall in Glassboro.

Shisler passed away on May 7, a little over two months after being shot in the line of duty. His passing marked the first line of duty death for the department.

Members of his squad said he was not only a squadmate, but he was their hero, brother and friend.

“You are the best of all of us. People who don’t know you wonder how you fought so hard for so long, how you defied the odds over and over again when a normal man would have given up. We were not surprised in the least. You are, and always have been, the strongest person we know.”