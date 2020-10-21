Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Barack Obama is visiting Philadelphia Wednesday to stump for Joe Biden. It will be the former president’s first in-person campaign event anywhere this election cycle.

Details of Obama’s visit are still trickling out, but his first stop is expected to feature a conversation with local Black men about the importance of voting.

He will finish off the day with what the campaign is calling a “drive-in rally” outside Citizens Bank Park, sometime in the early evening.

Black voters tend to cast ballots for Democrats. But four years ago, Black men around the country were less likely to turn out for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton than they had been for Obama during his two elections. Throughout the campaign, Joe Biden has recounted his time as Obama’s vice president when making his pitch to Black voters.

The campaign says due to coronavirus concerns, the Citizens Bank Park event won’t be open to the general public. A limited number of tickets are available, but they’re being distributed to select supporters via local officials.

The rally will also be livestreamed on Biden’s campaign website.