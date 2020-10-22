Ask us: What do you want to know about voting and the 2020 election?

Former President Barack Obama visited Philadelphia Wednesday for his first in-person campaign events of the election cycle on behalf of Joe Biden.

At an evening drive-in rally at South Philly’s Citizens Bank Park, his message was grounded in what he framed as a return to “American values.”

“You know Joe,” Obama said of his former vice president. He said Biden would preserve the Affordable Care Act, could carry out a reasonable plan to stop the coronavirus pandemic from spreading, and would not say “crazy” things.

“We have to reclaim them,” Obama said. “We have to get those values back at the center of our public life.”

To do it, he told Philadelphians, “you’ve got to turn out like never before.”

In his two elections, Obama won Philadelphia by historically wide margins. His faithful base always began with Black voters — they make up about 44% of the city, and are 10% of Pennsylvania’s overall electorate.

Although Black voters overwhelmingly tend to cast ballots for Democrats, Black men around the country were less likely to turn out for Democratic candidate Hillary Clinton in 2016 than they had been for Obama.

Obama made several stops ahead of the rally, meeting with people on the street and participating in a forum with local politicians at a North Philly rec center.

At the rally, supporters mostly stayed in their sign-adorned cars and honked their horns in approval as Obama spoke — though some got out and lined the fences that had been erected to promote social distancing. The event wasn’t open to the public and entrants needed to have tickets — campaign staff estimated a few hundred supporters turned out.