NWS: Widespread power outages possible at the Jersey Shore with strong wind gusts

Widespread power outages are possible Thursday amid a storm system that will generate strong wind gusts, forecasters warn.

The National Weather Service is forecasting a storm system to move through the region, featuring periods of moderate to heavy rain and potentially thunderstorms.

A high wind warning is in effect until 8 p.m. Thursday. The warning advises of southeasterly winds sustained at 2 to 30 mph with gusts up to 50 and 60 mph. The National Weather Service says the highest wind gusts will likely peak between 2 and 6 p.m.

“Damaging winds will blow down trees and power lines. Widespread power outages will be possible. Travel will be difficult, especially for high profile vehicles,” the warning bulletin advises.

The National Weather Service also advises the public to be alert of falling trees.

“People should avoid being outside in forested areas and around trees and branches. If possible, remain in the lower levels of your home during the windstorm, and avoid windows. Use caution if you must drive,” the bulletin continues.

Winds will diminish on Friday, when showers will remain possible before clearing by Saturday, according to NOAA.