NWS: N.J. rip currents potentially ‘life-threatening’ to anyone who enters ocean Tuesday

Anyone entering the ocean in New Jersey on Tuesday could face potentially life-threatening conditions, forecasters warn.

A continuing onshore flow and rough surf are creating a high risk of rip currents, according to the National Weather Service. As winds diminish on Wednesday, the risk will likely become moderate, forecasters say.

Lifeguards are not yet fully on-duty throughout the Jersey Shore, where the ocean temperature is currently still a bit chilly in the lower 60s.

Rip currents are powerful channels of water that flow quickly away from the shore, often occurring in low spots or breaks in the sandbar and in the vicinity of structures such as groins, jetties and piers.