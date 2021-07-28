No mask mandate, but Pennsylvanians urged to follow guidance

Gov. Tom Wolf said Tuesday that he is not considering a statewide mask mandate as coronavirus cases surge in Pennsylvania and across the country, while his administration said it is not requiring masks in schools.

Wolf, speaking on KDKA-AM in Pittsburgh, said his strategy to fight the spread of COVID-19 has been the vaccine, and will continue to be. The masking mandate was for when there was no vaccine, Wolf said.

“People have the ability, each individual to make the decision to get a vaccine,” Wolf said. “If they do, that’s the protection.”