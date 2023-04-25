Panel: Climate change, not wind prep, is threat to whales

Of the 32 whales that have died off the East Coast since Dec. 1, many have shown signs of being struck by ships or being entangled in discarded fishing gear, according to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration.

In an interview with The Associated Press earlier this month after a speech at Monmouth University, NOAA’s administrator, Richard Spinrad, said ship strikes are a common cause of recent whale deaths.

“We study the fisheries, where the fish are, what the populations are, and there is some thought as to the whales following a change, a shift in where the prey is that the whales feed on, which may be a consequence of a change in the ocean itself,” Spinrad said. “By moving further inshore these whales are then more vulnerable to things like ship strikes. The science that we have conducted suggests there is not a link between the activities of offshore wind and the strandings we’ve seen along the East Coast.”

U.S. Sen Cory Booker said burning fossil fuels “is causing our house to be on fire, and we have been supplying the matches.”

Capt. Paul Eidman, of the group Anglers for Offshore Wind Power, said climate change is already affecting commercial and recreational fishing by changing where bait fish — and their predators — travel.

“Offshore wind energy offers a clean, economical, beneficial opportunity to combat the climate crisis and an alternative to continuing to burn fossil fuels,” he said. “We cannot ignore the fact that the impacts of climate change are disrupting species migration and holding patterns, posing serious risks to the long-term future of recreational fishing and the species we rely on.”

Panelists sharply criticized HR1, a bill being pushed by House Republicans to lower energy costs by giving incentives to fossil fuel industries, rolling back many environmental laws and protections, and limiting the power of a president or government agency to limit or prevent energy projects on federal land.

The bill has been attached to legislation the Republicans support in return for increasing the nation’s debt limit and avoiding a government financial default.