From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.

New Jersey PBS, the Garden State’s only public television station, announced Tuesday it will cease operations next summer because of financial struggles, but South Jersey state Sen. John Burzichelli is calling for a top-to-bottom analysis of the NJ PBS situation.

“This is another destabilizing setback to a news sector that has experienced recurring obstacles to its ability to keep the public knowledgeably informed,” he said. “For NJ PBS, the federal government’s decision to cancel funding for the Corporation for Public Broadcasting was the devastating blow.”

Burzichelli, D-Gloucester, said that moving forward, having public television coverage of New Jersey might mean morphing into something new and different.

“I don’t see a traditional broadcast operation akin to ABC Philadelphia Action News, you know those days of delivering those programs that way are changing,” he said. “But the one thing that hasn’t changed is people needing to know what’s going on with their government.”