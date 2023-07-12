Fire that killed 2 on a cargo ship in New Jersey is out after nearly a week, officials say

Killed in the blaze were Newark firefighters Augusto “Augie” Acabou and Wayne “Bear” Brooks Jr., whom officials praised for their bravery. Funeral services for the men were set for later this week.

The fire broke out about 9:30 p.m. Wednesday. About an hour later, there was a mayday call when two firefighters became trapped inside the ship. Acabou was rescued from the ship before midnight. He was later taken a hospital where he died Thursday morning. Brooks died early Thursday morning after he was recovered.

Part of the investigation will examine whether the Newark Fire Department knew there were no lives at risk when firefighters initially responded, Merchant said.

Officials have acknowledged that the fire department hadn’t recently done training on a ship like the Grande Costa d’Avorio and that they’d be discussing training going forward.

Grimaldi Deep Sea said in a statement last week that the crew immediately activated onboard fire suppression procedures and the local firefighting service was alerted, triggering a prompt response that was crucial to containing and controlling the blaze. It also said that no electric cars nor hazardous cargo were on board, no fuel spills had been detected, and the stability of the ship was not compromised.

The Grimaldi Group statement said the cause of the fire isn’t known, but it will investigate in cooperation with authorities.

A 2020 inferno aboard a U.S. Navy ship in San Diego reflects the challenge of containing fires aboard vessels. In that case, the USS Bonhomme Richard, a $1.2 billion amphibious assault ship, burned for nearly five days and eventually had to be scuttled.