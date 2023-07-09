Service fully restored in Wildwood after substation fire knocked out power for days

The company also said there may be some brief temporary interruptions needed as they try to balance customer energy demand across the system and as more permanent devices are brought back online.

The company says the Lake Avenue substation in Wildwood had to be de-energized after a fire around 12 p.m. Friday.

The outage is impacted customers in Wildwood and Wildwood Crest.

“Saw the smoke, a lot of heavy black smoke, when it happened – sitting at my desk working, and next thing you know the neighborhood’s inundated with fire trucks, ambulances, and cop cars,” said Jim Schuhl of Wildwood.

The fire has been contained, Atlantic City Electric said. The cause is not yet known and no injuries were reported.

“We understand how disruptive this can be, we are working as quickly and safely as we can to restore service,” the company said in a statement.

Some area residents were more impacted than others by the power outage.

“Those people that are on home oxygen that rely on the electric to power their device, they start running into issues there, we had to relocate them,” said Chief of the Wildwood Fire Department Ernie Troiano III.

The North Wildwood Community Center at North 900 Central Avenue is open as a cooling station for anyone who needs to use it.

Wildwood police also said drivers should use caution as some traffic lights may be down.

Despite the absence of electricity, some businesses along the boardwalk continued to serve their customers.

“The rides are closed, everything closed, we try to at least serve some people,” said Gregory Zervas from Hot Spot restaurant.

Hot Spot served its customers in the dark, working off of its generator.

“We’re trying to do our best,” said Zervas. “We got a generator and everything is on gas.”

Even though many people could be seen fleeing Wildwood on Friday and taking to the highways, some said they would stick out the power outage.

“Positive, smiles! (We’re) grabbing pizza but no ice cream tonight,” said Marcy Paparizo.