This story originally appeared on 6abc

Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity after a major power outage in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric reports on its website that more than 24,000 customers are being impacted.

The website shows more than a dozen outages in the Wildwood area.

The electric company said power might not be restored until sometime this evening.

Wildwood police say the outage was caused by a substation fire.

Police say traffic lights are down and drivers should use caution.