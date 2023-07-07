Major power outage hits Wildwood, New Jersey after substation fire; 24,000 customers impacted

Atlantic City Electric says on its website that power might not be restored until sometime this evening.

    July 7, 2023
A badly eroded beach in North Wildwood

A badly eroded beach in North Wildwood, N.J. is shown on Feb. 24, 2023. The state of New Jersey is threatening additional penalties beyond the $12 million in fines it has already imposed on North Wildwood for carrying out unauthorized beach work.(AP Photo/Wayne Parry)

Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity after a major power outage in Wildwood, New Jersey.

Atlantic City Electric reports on its website that more than 24,000 customers are being impacted.

The website shows more than a dozen outages in the Wildwood area.

The electric company said power might not be restored until sometime this evening.

Wildwood police say the outage was caused by a substation fire.

Police say traffic lights are down and drivers should use caution.

