Major power outage hits Wildwood, New Jersey after substation fire; 24,000 customers impacted
Atlantic City Electric says on its website that power might not be restored until sometime this evening.
This story originally appeared on 6abc
Tens of thousands of customers are without electricity after a major power outage in Wildwood, New Jersey.
Atlantic City Electric reports on its website that more than 24,000 customers are being impacted.
The website shows more than a dozen outages in the Wildwood area.
The electric company said power might not be restored until sometime this evening.
Wildwood police say the outage was caused by a substation fire.
Police say traffic lights are down and drivers should use caution.
