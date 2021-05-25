N.J. man stranded in India by COVID-19 points to immigration problems, Menendez says

A New Jersey man is back home after getting stuck in India when the country tightened its travel restrictions amid a COVID-19 surge.

Ashu Mahajan traveled to India in mid-April to care for his father, who was hospitalized in New Delhi with COVID-19.

Even before he left, he says, he was worried about visa issues. But he was more worried about his father.

“I knew my dad was sick, and I was still debating if I should go or not,” he said. “I knew I could get visa issues. But I had taken that decision because it was my dad.”

Mahajan is a software solutions architect who works in the U.S. thanks to an H-1B visa. He doesn’t have a green card, though he and his family applied in 2012.

His reliance on the H-1B means that every time he travels outside of the country, he needs to have his passport reviewed and stamped at a U.S. diplomatic facility before he can return. And it turned out, he was right to worry that he’d have problems with that system amid India’s COVID-19 surge.