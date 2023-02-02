N.J. man charged with throwing Molotov cocktail at synagogue

A man suspected of throwing a Molotov cocktail at the front door of a synagogue in northern New Jersey last weekend is now in custody.

Nicholas Malindretos, 26, of Clifton, is charged with attempted use of fire to damage and destroy a building. He was due to make his initial appearance Thursday in federal court in Newark, and it wasn’t known if he has an attorney.

Police responded at around 9:30 a.m. Sunday to a report of property damage at Temple Ner Tamid in Bloomfield. Surveillance video showed that a man had approached the synagogue hours earlier with a Molotov cocktail, which he lit and threw at the door. Police said the glass bottle broke but didn’t cause any damage to the temple, and the suspect fled down the driveway.