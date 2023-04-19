Donate

Officials: Wildfire threatening 30 structures in Washington Township, Burlington County

The blaze, which was first detected around 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, is currently 75 acres in size and 0% contained, according to officials.

    By
  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 18, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service is working to contain a wildfire that is threatening 30 structures in Burlington County.

It’s burning off Route 542 and River Road in Washington Township.

The blaze, which was first detected around 11:48 a.m. Tuesday, is currently 75 acres in size and 0% contained, according to officials.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

The following road closures are in place: Route 542 between Wading River Bridge and Lovers Lane, Old Church Road and River Road.

There are no evacuations in place at this time.

Officials are still investigating the cause of the fire.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get the WHYY app!

Stream WHYY-FM, read the top stories from WHYY News, and listen to the latest podcast from WHYY Digital Studios — anytime, anywhere.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate