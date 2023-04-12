Donate

Crews battling massive forest fire in Manchester Twp., N.J.; 25 structures threatened

Route 539 is closed between Route 70 and Long Swamp Road. Horicon Ave is closed at Route 70.

  • 6abc digital staff
    • April 11, 2023

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are battling a massive 500-acre forest fire in Manchester Township, Ocean County Tuesday night.

It’s happening on federal, state and private property on along Route 539 and Horicon Ave.

The fire has reached 500 acres in size and is 10% contained.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service and Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst Fire Department are both working to gain control of the fire.

Twenty-five structures are being threatened at this time, according to officials.

No injuries have been reported.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.

