Two wildfires burn hundreds of acres in New Jersey

This story originally appeared on 6abc.

Crews are working to contain two separate wildfires in Burlington County, New Jersey.

The New Jersey Forest Fire Service reported the fires late Friday morning in Browns Mills. Hours later, another fire sparked in Evesham Township.

The Browns Mill fire is burning in the area of City Line Road in the Brendan T. Byrne State Forest. It spread across 850 acres and in the latest update from Saturday, we learned it is 50% contained. At this time there are no structures threatened by the fire. Local forest roads in the state forest are closed at this time. People are asked to avoid the area.

Late Friday night, the New Jersey Forest Fire Service notified the public of another wildfire. This fire is along Kettle Run Road in Evesham Township. It has spread to 600 acres and is also 50% contained at this time. In the latest update, 4 structures are threatened by the fire. Crews continue to work to contain both of these fires.

This comes after two major wildfires recently. Last week, a wildfire in Bass River Township, Burlington County consumed 5,000 acres.

A fire earlier this week in Jackson Township, Ocean County burned 82 acres.