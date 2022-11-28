She begins each class by breaking down the “ABCs” of delivering aid, including making sure that 911 has been alerted and that the surrounding area is safe.

Dawn Silva, a security guard for the Nicetown-Tioga Library and other venues in Philly, said that being prepared is important to her. “I now own a tourniquet and I know the ABCs of dealing with a bleed [and] hopefully saving someone’s life. I pray that I never will have to. But in the event that I do, at least I will be educated on it.”

Misuro says that demand for the “Stop the Bleed” course has increased dramatically in the last several years, even though Stop the Bleed trainings cover more than gunshot injuries.

“I think that as more people are personally affected by violence — and gun violence especially — that they want to know how to help people,” she said after the class. “This course offers some direction and how to help somebody. It’s not curative, you know, it doesn’t solve gun violence, but it empowers people to have some resources.”

A medical tourniquet is a great addition to any first-aid kit, Misuro said.

“Don’t ‘MacGyver’ a tourniquet,” she said as the crowd chuckled. “Don’t get a belt. Don’t get creative. If you have a tourniquet, use it. But if you don’t have that, just hold pressure. People who use belts and stuff like that, spend more time fiddling with the belt than just holding pressure; they’re not as effective as commercial products.”