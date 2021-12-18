A new round of state funding will help additional residents of the area around the former Willow Grove Naval Air Station-Joint Reserve Base who have PFAS-contaminated private wells connect to clean public water.

State Rep. Todd Stephens and members of the Military Installation Remediation and Infrastructure Authority announced Friday more than $15.8 million in remediation grants for local municipalities and water authorities.

It’s the second time the grants have been offered. In 2019, Stephens authored legislation to create a dedicated recurring funding stream for PFAS remediation and economic redevelopment activities surrounding the now-decommissioned air base in Montgomery County.

The Pennsylvania funding has been used by the water providers to refund surcharges that local residents have been paying to remove PFAS from their drinking water. It also pays for the continued remediation efforts necessary to achieve a non-detectable standard of PFAS, as well as connecting those with contaminated wells to a public water system.

“Folks are so thankful to have their hard-earned funds returned to them after spending money for years through increased water bills, and having those surcharges returned to them is terrific,” Stephens said. “But even more heartwarming, frankly, and rewarding has been the response from those who were dealing with PFAS contamination in a private well, and they were unable to connect to the clean public water until now. And those folks have just been so thankful for the opportunity to get connected and ensure that their families are drinking water that has no detectable levels of PFAS.”

For decades, the toxic class of chemicals has contaminated groundwater, air, and soil in communities in this region and across the country, as well as waterways and the fish living in them. These so-called “forever” chemicals — PFAS stands for per- and polyfluoroalkyl substances — are widely used in consumer products such as nonstick cookware, flame-retardant fabrics, and some food packaging.

PFAS are also found in firefighting foam used at airports and current and decommissioned military bases, such as those in Bucks and Montgomery counties, at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst in New Jersey, and Dover Air Base in Delaware. The numerous health problems, including some cancers, linked to PFAS have led to lawsuits against the companies that make the products, such as DuPont and its successor companies, and 3M.

The water supply surrounding the former Willow Grove Naval Station was found to have PFAS levels above the Environmental Protection Agency’s limit of 70 parts per trillion. Water companies were able to filter out the contamination, but private well owners were left to fend for themselves.