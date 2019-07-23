New oversight in place after Pa. GOP chair’s resignation

The new chairman of the Pennsylvania Republican Party is kicking off his tenure with at least one major change.

He’s adding a new position: compliance officer.

A spokesman for newly elected Lawrence Tabas said the compliance officer will be tasked with enforcing the party’s legal and ethical rules.

They’ve tapped Lycoming County attorney Denise Dieter for the job. Among other things, she’s served as the county GOP’s solicitor for a decade.

The spokesman, Gerry Wosewick, said the move is intended to give people a place to report rule-breaking–whether they’re a member of the party, or not.

“It’s just kind of to make sure that everyone knows that when you’re here with the state party, you’re working in a safe environment,” he said.

Wosewick said Tabas has had the idea in mind ever since he first ran for GOP chair two years ago.

But underlying the staffing change is the reason for the GOP’s leadership turnover in the first place.

The party’s former leader, Val DiGiorgio, resigned after being accused of sexual harassment.