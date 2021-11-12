New limits would curtail lobbyist perks for Pa. lawmakers, but one leader could stand in the way

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Pennsylvania lawmakers and other elected officials have for years been able to pocket almost anything sent their way by lobbyists, special interests, and others with a stake in government.

Yet bills offered up over the years to end a system criticized as the Wild West for influence peddling have died with little or no debate.

That could change in the coming months. A coalition of Republican leaders has publicly backed placing limits on gifts to elected officials and public employees — though one key leader has so far refused to endorse the change, a potentially fatal roadblock.

Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman — a Centre County Republican who has reported accepting thousands of dollars in hospitality and transportation gifts over the years — has steadfastly declined to take a public position on whether he supports limiting gifts.

More significantly, he has refused to say whether he would block such legislation from coming up for a vote. Pressed to answer the question this week, Corman spokesperson Jason Thompson would say only: “The senator has no comment on gift ban legislation at this time.”

Despite that uncertainty, a bill that would sharply limit gifts and ban other perks has already passed a key committee in the GOP-led House of Representatives. Officials there say it could be brought to a floor vote before the end of the year. If it does, it would make history: No measure seeking a ban or even limits on all gifts, hospitality, transportation, and other perks has ever been brought to a floor vote.

“The time is right,” Rob Caruso, executive director of Pennsylvania’s State Ethics Commission, said of strengthening gift restrictions while testifying at a recent legislative hearing on government ethics and transparency.

Pennsylvania has some of the weakest gift laws in the country, allowing elected officials and government employees to accept almost anything of value, as long as they report it on their annual statements of financial disclosure.