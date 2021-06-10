Activists target top Republican in Pa. Senate as they push for gift ban

This story originally appeared on Spotlight PA.

Using song and chant, a group of activists marched through the Capitol’s hallways Wednesday, even momentarily disrupting the Senate’s voting session, demanding that lawmakers pass legislation to ban public officials from accepting gifts from special interests and others trying to influence public policy.

The activists, from the grassroots group MarchOnHarrisburg, rallied on the steps outside the Capitol before making their way inside. Most marched to the office of Senate President Pro Tempore Jake Corman (R., Centre), where they encountered a locked door, while others gathered in the Senate gallery, where they brought the day’s voting session to a brief halt with their chants of “Stop Taking Bribes.”

“This is not a fringe issue, this is not a lefty, radical issue. This is talking about getting money out of politics,” activist Randall Hayes, who leads the group’s Harrisburg chapter, said as he live-streamed the protest on Facebook.

Activists said they have pushed for nearly two decades for a gift ban. But year after year, they said, they’ve seen gift ban bills stall for lack of support.