Elite N.J. team to aid Hurricane Laura rescue and recovery efforts in Louisiana

New Jersey’s elite search and rescue team is en route to Louisiana in response to Hurricane Laura, an extremely powerful hurricane with winds of 150 mph when it made landfall near Cameron, a 400-person community about 30 miles east of the Texas border, early Thursday morning.

Forecasters had warned that the storm surge would be “unsurvivable” and the damage “catastrophic.”

New Jersey Task Force 1 is heading to a staging area in Baton Rouge. It consists of 80 team members, three tractor-trailers, two box trucks, five utility vehicles, two crew carriers, a towing vehicle, two passenger vans, two terrain vehicles, a fleet service truck, six boats, and a water support trailer, according to the New Jersey Office of Emergency Management.