Severe storms bring down trees, power lines across Delaware Valley
Thousands were left without power in the region after heavy storms rolled through.
This story originally appeared on 6abc.
Severe storms swept through the Delaware Valley region on Monday night, bringing down trees and power lines and triggering several tornado warnings.
In Delaware County, Pennsylvania, the Glen Mills area took the brunt of the harsh winds and rain.
The storm left a mess for some people, but many residents said the weather went by quickly.
“It was just like, ‘Clap! Bam,'” said Andrew Thorp-King from Glen Mills.
Thorp-King maneuvered his way through a mix of tree limbs and wires to get outside his home on Wendy Lane.
The back of his house was severely damaged due to the passing thunderstorm.
“Trees falling on my roof destroyed my roof, destroyed my hot tub,” said Thorp-King.
Down the street, a tree came crashing through a home on Winding Way.
Roads were shut down due to trees falling on power lines, and some residents said they could see smoke billowing in the air.
“This is the worst I’ve seen it. I mean, I have no trees left, they’re all gone now,” said Bill from Glen Mills.
Despite the massive cleanup ahead, some say it could’ve been worse.
“I was lucky. I was going to take a nap too. Glad I didn’t do that and have a tree fall in my bedroom,” said Thorp-King.
There are no reports of injuries in the Delaware County area so far.
In Philadelphia, branches were scattered in the streets. Trees were toppled over throughout the city.
One large tree was brought down near the Rocky statue outside of the Philadelphia Museum of Art.
A short distance away, a tree blocked off Kelly Drive near the Temple Boathouse.
And on Belmont Avenue, another tree had fallen near the state police barracks.
In the city’s Roxborough neighborhood, a massive tree took down wires during the storm on Wigard Avenue.
Police blocked the roadway for motorists’ safety, forcing many to turn around.
Fire crews were also called out to block the intersection of School House Lane and Henry Avenue. Officials told Action News that live wires were on the roadway.
Several homes across the area were also damaged by fallen branches.
“A group of like three houses across the street, it had to be a little tornado came across because the tops of the trees were ripped off. Then the trees in the front fell on all four of their cars,” said Elmer Kingkiner with Kingkiner Tree Service. “Another neighbor across the street, their whole tree uprooted and fell onto the house.”
In Hockessin, Delaware, trees were downed in Kraffert Court.
One residence in the area had its roof ripped off.
“We saw the clouds coming and could hear a rumbling in the distance. We went into the house and we were on the first floor, and before we could blink an eye the winds just came right through the back of our house,” said Don Tomovich, whose home was damaged.
More damage was also seen in Newark, where trees and power lines were downed.
In South Jersey, Action News viewers sent in videos of the wind-driven rain blowing through the area.
Due to the severe weather, thousands were left without power in the region after the storms rolled through.
