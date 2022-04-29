Orsted signs on as first tenant at New Jersey wind port
New Jersey’s first “wind port” in Salem County won’t open until 2024, but the site already has its first tenant.
During a speech at the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum today in Atlantic City, Gov. Phil Murphy announced wind power-giant Orsted would be first to move in.
“I was proud to look on as Orsted … and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority … formalized the agreement through which Orsted became the first tenant at this facility and will use the New Jersey wind port for its Ocean Wind one project,” Murphy said.
“The Ocean Wind team is set to begin operations at the wind port in early 2024, and in doing so, will be creating over 200 pre-assembly, load-out, and stevedoring jobs, along with hundreds more indirect jobs.”
The port is currently under construction on the shores of the Delaware River in Lower Alloways Creek. Murphy joined U.S. Labor Secretary Marty Walsh at the site for the official groundbreaking in September.
“Investing in offshore wind is vital to building a stronger, greener economy that creates high-paying jobs to support a robust recovery from the economic impacts of the COVID-19 pandemic,” Murphy said at the time.
The facility, which is adjacent to the Salem nuclear complex, has been called the first port in the nation dedicated solely to supporting wind power construction.
Orsted will use the port to support its Ocean Wind project about 15 miles off the southern New Jersey coast.