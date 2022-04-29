Orsted signs on as first tenant at New Jersey wind port

New Jersey’s first “wind port” in Salem County won’t open until 2024, but the site already has its first tenant.

During a speech at the International Offshore Wind Partnering Forum today in Atlantic City, Gov. Phil Murphy announced wind power-giant Orsted would be first to move in.

“I was proud to look on as Orsted … and the New Jersey Economic Development Authority … formalized the agreement through which Orsted became the first tenant at this facility and will use the New Jersey wind port for its Ocean Wind one project,” Murphy said.

“The Ocean Wind team is set to begin operations at the wind port in early 2024, and in doing so, will be creating over 200 pre-assembly, load-out, and stevedoring jobs, along with hundreds more indirect jobs.”