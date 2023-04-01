An alliance of advocates, politicians, and environmental groups will meet up to share ways to fight warehouse sprawl in New Jersey.

The Green Garden State Alliance will host its first networking event Sunday at Mercer County Park.

“You can talk to these environmental organizations. You can talk to other warehouse warriors who have fought and won, tips and tricks; all of that,” said Stacey Fox, founder and director of the Mercer County Defense League. Her organization is hosting the event alongside Skylands Preservations Alliance.