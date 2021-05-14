New Jersey solar, gas power plans spotlight justice concerns

Two energy projects highlighting the environmental justice movement in very different ways are under way in New Jersey.

A gas-fired power backup power plant is proposed for a sewage treatment facility in an already polluted minority community. And a solar farm has opened atop a closed landfill that is dedicating more than half its electricity to low and moderate-income residents.

Residents and environmental activists from Newark urged the Passaic Valley Sewerage Commission on Thursday to scrap its plan for a backup power plant that would burn natural gas in favor of one using renewable energy, or at least a hybrid, less-polluting design.

Wynnie-Fred Victor Hinds, a Newark environmental activist, said Newark has “been bombarded by pollution from people who don’t live here and frankly don’t seem to give a damn. We are sick, literally, and tired of the casual attitude and indifference from the fossil fuel industry toward our well-being. We are fighting for our survival.”

Residents said the project flies in the face of a law Democratic Gov. Phil Murphy signed last year — but which has yet to take full effect — aiming to prevent minority communities from bearing an undue impact from pollution and other environmental woes. It requires the denial of permits if an environmental justice analysis determines a new facility will have a disproportionately negative impact on overburdened communities.

Their pleas came on the same day state officials marked the launch of a solar energy farm in Delanco on the Delaware River at the site of a closed landfill.

The contrasts from the projects were obvious: a sun-powered clean energy project where garbage was once dumped and a power plant that would burn fossil fuel and emit pollutants in a community that already has some of the state’s worst air quality.