Rose noted that the taxes generated in Cape May County for tourism outpaced Atlantic City, which he believes is a sign of more people heading to the beaches because they are within driving distance, saving money that would otherwise be spent flying somewhere for vacation.

“People are coming out after being kind of caged up for so long and wanting to explore different things,” said Michael Brennan, executive chef at Cardinal restaurant in Atlantic City. “There’s new operators opening up on the block, new entertainment venues, and people wanting to come out and experience this so-called normalcy that they’ve been deprived of.”

Last month, Atlantic City opened its first recreational marijuana dispensary as part of a 24-block “green zone” where marijuana businesses can operate from Maryland to Boston avenues.

Brennan, who lives atop a cannabis store, said he’s not ready to take a stand on a concept of turning part of the casino town into a place for people who want to consume pot. He believes that better security in areas other than the boardwalk is giving tourists confidence to venture into neighborhoods to explore restaurants and other businesses like his.