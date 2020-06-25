New Jersey seeks to oust officer in Floyd reenactment video

This story originally appeared on NBC10.

New Jersey’s Department of Corrections said Thursday it has filed removal proceedings against an officer seen in a video with people mocking George Floyd’s death as protesters pass by in Gloucester County.

The video from early June shows several men in a yard yelling at protesters who are in the street. One man is seen kneeling on the neck of another man who is lying on the ground. One of the counter-protesters was identified as a corrections officer and suspended after the incident.

On Thursday, the DOC tweeted that the officer, who it did not identify, “was placed on non-pay status pending a due process hearing as part of the regular procedure for government unionized employees.”

The union representing corrections officers identified the man as Joseph DeMarco and said it had suspended him from the union.

“PBA 105 have brought union charges against Mr. DeMarco and he is suspended from our organization,” union president William Sullivan said in an email. “We do not support any member of this association that does anything outside the scope of our duties as Correctional Police Officers.”

The DOC didn’t immediately respond to a request for information on whether DeMarco had an attorney who could comment.