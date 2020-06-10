N.J. corrections officer who mocked George Floyd’s death suspended

A New Jersey corrections officer who mocked George Floyd’s death while protesters passed has been suspended and banned from New Jersey Department of Corrections facilities, pending an investigation. His brother, who also participated in the act, has been fired from his position at FedEx.

The display took place during a Black Lives Matter protest on Delsea Drive in Franklin Township on Monday. One brother was seen kneeling on the other brother, while both shouted at passing protesters. A video of the incident, posted to Instagram, has racked up thousands of views.

The N.J. DOC on Tuesday issued a statement saying, “We have been made aware that one of our officers participated in the filming of a hateful and disappointing video that mocked the killing of George Floyd.” The statement notes that the individual has been suspended from the department.