Suspect in custody after threats made to several New Jersey schools; some districts closed

A suspect is in custody after an online threat against several schools in New Jersey led to some districts to close on Monday.

The Woodbury Police Department identified the suspect as a juvenile, saying an investigation into this matter will continue.

The threat was made against Woodbury City Public Schools, the Deptford Township School District, the Haddon Heights School District and Glassboro Public Schools.

Schools in the Woodbury and Deptford school districts are closed on Monday.

Leaders with Woodbury City Public Schools said that while they did not believe the threat was credible, schools would be closed as a precaution.

With the school closures, officials said no transportation services will be offered to students on Monday. That includes Rowan College of South Jersey and Gloucester County Institute of Technology students.

“We are working closely with the Woodbury City Police and Chief Ryan to allow them the time needed to investigate and track the source of this threat thoroughly, and again, there is no immediate indication that the threat is valid,” the district wrote in an online announcement.

The Deptford Township School District also said the decision to close was made out of an abundance of caution.

Transportation to GCIT and other out-of-district schools will not be provided, the district said, and all extracurricular activities have been canceled.

“We will continue to work with law enforcement officials to determine our next course of action and to ensure the safety of our schools and all of our Spartans,” the district said in an online statement.

The Glassboro and Haddon Heights school districts will remain open but with an enhanced police presence.

Anyone with information on this incident is asked to contact the police at 609-221-6721.