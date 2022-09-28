New Jersey Gov. Phil Murphy answered questions about the state’s burgeoning offshore wind energy industry during his monthly call-in show with tri-state NPR affiliates Tuesday night.

One caller confronted Murphy over wind turbine projects in Long Beach Island and nearby shore towns like Atlantic City. Some residents are opposed to wind turbine initiatives, the caller said, because they think the turbines will negatively impact tourism and the fishing industry, and harm marine wildlife.

“[The caller] very fairly raises concerns that we’ve heard from folks on Long Beach Island and other places,” Murphy said. “And I would just say this: We are doing everything we can as we engage with communities on the shore, as we engage with fishermen, both recreational and commercial.”