New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he is suing his Democratic opponent Mikie Sherrill for alleging that he caused the deaths of thousands of people from opioid addiction.

Sherrill’s comment came during the second and final televised debate between the two contenders Wednesday night. She accused Ciattarelli of making “millions by working with some of the worst offenders and saying that opioids were safe.”

Sherrill said Ciattarelli’s publishing company “put out propaganda … while tens of thousands of New Jerseyans died.”

“And as if that wasn’t enough, then he was paid to develop an app so that people who were addicted could more easily get access to opioids,” she said.