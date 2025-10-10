N.J. gubernatorial race: Ciattarelli says he’s suing Sherrill over opioid death accusations
The Democratic candidate for governor accused her Republican challenger of making “millions by working with some of the worst offenders and saying that opioids were safe.”
From Camden and Cherry Hill to Trenton and the Jersey Shore, what about life in New Jersey do you want WHYY News to cover? Let us know.
New Jersey Republican gubernatorial candidate Jack Ciattarelli said he is suing his Democratic opponent Mikie Sherrill for alleging that he caused the deaths of thousands of people from opioid addiction.
Sherrill’s comment came during the second and final televised debate between the two contenders Wednesday night. She accused Ciattarelli of making “millions by working with some of the worst offenders and saying that opioids were safe.”
Sherrill said Ciattarelli’s publishing company “put out propaganda … while tens of thousands of New Jerseyans died.”
“And as if that wasn’t enough, then he was paid to develop an app so that people who were addicted could more easily get access to opioids,” she said.
Ciattarelli’s campaign strategist Chris Russell said Sherrill’s comments were “a clearly defamatory attack that shocked the moderators, press and public alike.”
“In a time where political violence and violent rhetoric are becoming all too prevalent, Mikie Sherrill baselessly and recklessly accusing a political opponent of mass murder in a televised debate crosses the line,” Russell added.
Russell said Mark Sheridan, the campaign’s counsel, will be involved with the suit, adding that other lawyers could be brought in.
A request for comment from Sherrill’s campaign was not immediately returned Thursday night.
Sean Higgins, communications director for Sherrill’s campaign, said Ciattarelli’s reaction is to “hide behind a lawsuit, not to take responsibility.”
“What’s reckless and irresponsible is Jack Ciattarelli making millions of dollars profiting off the pain of New Jerseyans,publishing misinformation about the dangers of opioid addiction and developing an app to coach patients to ask doctors for more drugs,” he said in a statement.
WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.