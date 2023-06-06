Donate
Elections 2023

New Jersey 2023 primary election results

See full results from New Jersey's 2023 primary election, including races for seats in the state House and Senate.

Election workers operate a sorting machine at Camden County Elections and Archive Center

Election workers operate a sorting machine at Camden County Elections and Archive Center in Blackwood, N.J. on Oct. 29, 2020. (Emma Lee/WHYY)

What you need to know

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

State House

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

State Senate

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

Part of the series

You may also like

About WHYY staff

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate