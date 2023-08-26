Due to its condition, property buyers overlooked this space. The partially collapsed roof held a considerable liability, and the expensive delinquency rate discouraged buyers.

According to Meyer, the Department of Purchasing decided to run a bid and sell the property for zero dollars to bring a change to the community. The buyer was a nonprofit called Duffy’s Hope, run by CEO and founder Duffy Samuels. He plans to use the location to help address homelessness in line with mission.

“I’ve seen a lot of homelessness with teenagers and kids over the age 18, young adults, so it was mainly my focus to try to help with the homelessness here in the state of Delaware,” Samuels said.

Four young women aging out of foster care will take up residence in the space, working closely with case managers to develop a plan to get them on their feet and learn the ways of independent living.

“Our goal is to help them get their GED or a high school diploma, also help them get an education in college, and help them prepare for the workforce. And then also help them with their mental health,” Duffy said.