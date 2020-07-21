Need a respite from the brutal heat? Philly offers 10 public cooling centers

The sun beat down on Brittany Berkins as she and her children walked through the 90-degree heat to visit loved ones in West Kensington.

She tried to keep the scorching rays at bay with cold water, instructing her two kids, ages 3 and 8, to do the same. But Berkins, who is 7 months pregnant, was exhausted. And she did not know that the city had opened 10 air-conditioned public spaces to help people in her situation to stay cool, and that one was right in front of her on West Lehigh Avenue.

“Thanks for telling me,” Berkins told a reporter on Monday. “I might actually go in with the kids.”

Monday marked the first and worst day of a three-day heatwave forecasted for the greater Philadelphia region by the National Weather Service. The federal agency’s excessive heat warning prompted Mayor Jim Kenney’s administration to declare the summer’s first heat health emergency beginning Monday at 8:30 a.m. By 4 p.m. the heat emergency was extended until Tuesday, July 21, at midnight.

Due to extremely hot conditions, the City has issued a Heat Health Emergency. The Heatline is open and accepting calls for all those in need of help relating to today’s excessive heat. ☎ 215-765-9040. Learn more about what services are available ➡️ https://t.co/kF9PSdWMPm pic.twitter.com/pvfXHPWB7x — City of Philadelphia (@PhiladelphiaGov) July 20, 2020



When the city declares a heat emergency, a number of services get activated. Usually, officials recommend people visit their local library branches, senior centers or public pools to stay cool. They typically establish some of them as cooling centers with extended hours to keep residents without access to air conditioning safe.

But this year, libraries and senior centers are closed to prevent the spread of COVID-19. And until Sunday, the city had not established which air-conditioned public spaces would be implemented as cooling centers in case of a heat emergency.

“We will be providing specific details when we are closer to a potential heat health emergency,” said outgoing city manager Brian Abernathy at the beginning of July. “We will, however, make sure that those in need, that need to go somewhere, have somewhere to go.”

The city finally announced the details on Sunday afternoon, leaving less than 24 hours for people to find out where to go. Initially, nine cooling centers were established to open from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. — two schools, three libraries and four SEPTA buses, parked with the AC running. An extra bus location was added on Monday morning, and the location of a bus was corrected after 1 p.m.

Kelly Cofrancisco, a spokesperson for the Kenney administration, said the locations were chosen considering multiple factors. One of those factors was the city’s heat vulnerability index, which identifies the areas where extreme heat negatively impacts health the most.

“We chose sites based on heat vulnerability, availability of suitable facilities and a number of other factors. For example, if a neighborhood had a sprayground available, we tried to spread out scarce cooling resources to other heat vulnerable locations not near a sprayground,” Cofrancisco said in an email.