Nearly all released from hospital after Wildwood deck collapse

Authorities say nearly two dozen people were taken to hospitals after a deck collapse at the New Jersey shore, but almost all were treated and released.

Cape May Regional Health System spokeswoman Susan Staeger said Sunday that 19 of 21 patients were treated and released, including the three children taken there.

AtlantiCare Regional Medical Center’s trauma center reported receiving three patients, but spokeswoman Jennifer Tornetta said family members had asked that no information be released.

The multilevel deck on the 200 block of East Baker Avenue collapsed at about 6 p.m. Saturday in Wildwood during the annual New Jersey Fireman’s Convention, which attracts thousands of current and former firefighters to the resort town. Numerous people were reportedly trapped.

The second and third levels of the deck appeared to have pancaked onto a first-floor deck. The Wildwood Fire Department said all were extricated and transported to hospitals in about an hour.

Wildwood Fire Department Chief Daniel Speigel said at a Sunday press conference that first responders attending a convention parade helped with the rescue efforts.

Fire departments and emergency medical personnel from throughout Cape May County responded.

City officials are working with contractors to secure a roof that is unsupported due to the collapse.

The cause of the collapse is under investigation.

