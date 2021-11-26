Century-old Jersey Shore boardwalk is undergoing repairs

The walkway is particularly popular with tourists from Philadelphia and its suburbs.

“The boardwalk is over 100 years old, and all we’ve ever done is patch jobs that need to be done for health and safety issues,” said Mayor Pete Byron. “There never really was a plan. We couldn’t afford the $80 million it would have taken to do a total rebuild.”

Engineers examined the concrete substructure of the walkway and determined that not all of it was in bad shape, Byron said.

An examination of the boardwalk’s underbelly by local and state officials in 2019 found some spots where concrete crumbled to the touch.

But the overall assessment of the substructure cleared the way for less expensive plans to repair the sections most in need of work, the mayor said.

“It’s like having a ’64 Chevy: You can buy a brand new engine for it for $15,000, or you could spend $5,000 on a rebuilt engine that will run just as well,” he said.