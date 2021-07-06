N.J. sets aside $4 million for Wildwood boardwalk repair

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the resort town on Sunday to describe the aid and meet with local officials, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

“It’s an iconic Boardwalk, by any measure,” Murphy said. “It’s America’s Boardwalk and the extent to which we get this thing rebuilt properly has a huge positive impact on the Boardwalk, on the businesses on the Boardwalk, (and) on tourism.”

The Democratic governor had visited the walkway in April 2020 after a storm damaged sections of the walkway near the Convention Center. But before that storm hit, city officials had said the walkway was overdue for an overhaul.