N.J. sets aside $4 million for Wildwood boardwalk repair

A crowded boardwalk in Wildwood

A crowded boardwalk in Wildwood, New Jersey. (Bill Barlow for WHYY)

New Jersey has set aside $4 million in its recently enacted budget for long-needed repairs to the Wildwood boardwalk, one of the Jersey Shore’s main attractions.

But city officials say the walkway needs work that could cost $60 million.

Gov. Phil Murphy visited the resort town on Sunday to describe the aid and meet with local officials, the Press of Atlantic City reported.

“It’s an iconic Boardwalk, by any measure,” Murphy said. “It’s America’s Boardwalk and the extent to which we get this thing rebuilt properly has a huge positive impact on the Boardwalk, on the businesses on the Boardwalk, (and) on tourism.”

The Democratic governor had visited the walkway in April 2020 after a storm damaged sections of the walkway near the Convention Center. But before that storm hit, city officials had said the walkway was overdue for an overhaul.

Portions of a boardwalk are damaged in Wildwood
Portions of a boardwalk are damaged in Wildwood, New Jersey, on April 21 2020. (Edwin J. Torres/Office of Gov. Phil Murphy).

Mayor Pete Byron told the newspaper that the total cost of the work could reach $60 million, but added that Wildwood had come up with a partial plan that would cost $35 million.

The newspaper said Murphy did not address a question about his veto of a $56 million earmark for the Wildwood Boardwalk in 2019.

