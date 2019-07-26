Firefighters rescue N.J. boardwalk water park worker overcome by chlorine fumes

Firefighters rescued a Wildwood boardwalk water park employee who was overcome by chlorine gas fumes on Thursday.

The Wildwood and North Wildwood fire departments responded to an activated fire alarm at Splash Zone at 1:36 p.m., according to a Wildwood Fire Department news release.

Arriving firefighters were told that an employee was experiencing “severe respiratory distress as a result of a chlorine leak under the pier,” according to the release.

A Wildwood firefighter then quickly pulled the employee out from the area, the release said.

The employee, who was not identified and whose condition was not released, was then treated at the scene, officials said.

Due to high levels of chlorine gas, firefighters requested the Cape May County Chemical, Biological, Radiological, Nuclear, and high-yield Explosives (CBRNE) team to respond, according to the release.

The team provided hazardous material suits and monitoring equipment, allowing the firefighters on the scene to continue their investigation and find the leak source.

“The source of the leak was determined and necessary measures were taken to mitigate the situation,” officials said, adding the the scene was declared under control two hours are firefighters arrived.