Nearly 600 PECO customers without power after snow squall, strong winds impact region

The winter weather is not over yet, with a snow squall moving quickly through the area from Warminster, Newark, and Fairmount Park.

In West Oak Lane at the intersection of 69th Avenue and North 15th Street, a tree limb snapped and landed on a power line, knocking out electricity to nearly 600 PECO customers.

“I was in my apartment, and then the lights just went out, so I came out the house and went to the store,” said Glen Govan of West Oak Lane.