NBA draft day arrives, where big man Wembanyama will realize his big dreams

The day Victor Wembanyama has dreamed of for years has arrived.

The 19-year-old from France figures he was about 12 when he began thinking about being an NBA player and then being selected No. 1 in the draft, which seems certain to happen Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The San Antonio Spurs have that pick and the opportunity to add a player who is being considered a can’t-miss prospect, perhaps the likes that hasn’t been seen since LeBron James in 2003.