Donate

NBA draft day arrives, where big man Wembanyama will realize his big dreams

The Spurs have the pick and the opportunity to add a player who is being considered a can’t-miss prospect, perhaps the likes that hasn’t been seen since LeBron James.

Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama celebrates after his team won 84-83 during the Betclic Elite basketball match Boulogne-Levallois against Lyon-Villeurbanne at the Marcel Cerdan stadium in Levallois, Monday, Jan. 9, 2023 outside Paris

File photo: Boulogne-Levallois' Victor Wembanyama is set to go No. 1 in the NBA draft to the San Antonio Spurs. (AP Photo/Michel Euler, File)

The day Victor Wembanyama has dreamed of for years has arrived.

The 19-year-old from France figures he was about 12 when he began thinking about being an NBA player and then being selected No. 1 in the draft, which seems certain to happen Thursday night in Brooklyn.

The San Antonio Spurs have that pick and the opportunity to add a player who is being considered a can’t-miss prospect, perhaps the likes that hasn’t been seen since LeBron James in 2003.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Related Content

Wembanyama has thrown out the first pitch at Yankee Stadium and said he hoped to visit Times Square, but the trip he came to New York to take is the simple walk up to the stage at Barclays Center after NBA Commissioner Adam Silver announces the top pick.

Wembanyama will then show off the suit he selected to cover his 7-foot-4 frame. Many players keep their style plans a surprise, though potential No. 2 pick Brandon Miller of Alabama said he will be sporting red and black, the Crimson Tide’s colors.

  • WHYY thanks our sponsors — become a WHYY sponsor

Get daily updates from WHYY News!

The free WHYY News Daily newsletter delivers the most important local stories to your inbox.

WHYY is your source for fact-based, in-depth journalism and information. As a nonprofit organization, we rely on financial support from readers like you. Please give today.

You may also like

About Associated Press

Read more

Want a digest of WHYY’s programs, events & stories? Sign up for our weekly newsletter.

Together we can reach 100% of WHYY’s fiscal year goal

Donate
Learn about WHYY Member benefits
Ways to Donate