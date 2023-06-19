Wilt Chamberlain’s Philadelphia Warriors rookie home uniform sells at auction for $1.79 million

Wilt Chamberlain’s home uniform from his rookie season with the Philadelphia Warriors has sold at auction for $1.79 million.

SCP Auctions says the jersey and shorts that Chamberlain wore during the 1959-60 season were sold to filmmaker Rob Gough, and that Saturday’s sale price was a record for any vintage game-worn basketball item.

The uniform was collected from Chamberlain himself in the mid-1970s, the auction house said.