The event is meant to be a platform to elevate conversation surrounding the advancement of black owned businesses. According to the U.S. Census Bureau, between 2017 and 2019, the number of U.S. Black-owned businesses grew in all sectors of the economy.

To continue growth, Williamsport Mayor Derek Slaughter said the city is working to create policies and invest in Black businesses to ensure they’re getting the same chances as other businesses.

One initiative is to create awareness for ways Black businesses can access funding.

“Just getting them access, giving them representation and giving them a seat at the table to say, ‘Hey, we’re here, we’re in the community now,’” Slaughter said. “Make sure we have access to these resources like everyone else.”