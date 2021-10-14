N.J. will pay bonuses to help child care providers recruit, keep workers

New Jersey will use federal stimulus dollars to offer $1,000 bonuses to help child care providers recruit new workers and retain existing staff.

It comes as many parents struggle to return to the workforce because of a shortage of workers in the child care sector.

It’s part of what the Murphy administration says is a more than $700 million investment in the child care sector, mostly using funding from the American Rescue plan. Officials said Wednesday that their goal is to reduce the cost of child care for families; support higher wages for child care workers; and provide incentives for providers to improve their services.