N.J. residents 55 and older, adults with disabilities now eligible for coronavirus vaccine

New Jersey has expanded its COVID-19 vaccine eligibility requirements again, making the shot available to anyone over the age of 55 starting Monday.

Another group now in line for the vaccine is people 16 and older with intellectual and developmental disabilities, or IDD. Studies have shown that people with IDD are at a higher risk of severe illness and death from COVID-19. Celine Fortin, associate executive director of the Arc of New Jersey, said they need the shot because many people with IDD don’t fully grasp the public health precautions that help reduce the risk of infection in the first place.

“They might not understand or tolerate wearing a mask,” she said. “They might not understand the 6-foot distance rule.”

Although some people with IDD living in group homes or other facilities have gotten the shot, those who live at home are just becoming eligible.

Fortin said the past year has taken a particular toll on those with IDD, who’ve missed out on adult day care and other programs that had to close during the pandemic.