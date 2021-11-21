An NFL defensive back and Camden native is giving back to his hometown ahead of the Thanksgiving holiday.

New York Giants cornerback Logan Ryan’s nonprofit, Ryan Animal Rescue Foundation (RARF), is teaming up with Companions and Animals for Reform and Equity (CARE) to offer Thanksgiving meals and pet supplies.

On Tuesday, Nov. 23, The Neighborhood Center on Kaighns Avenue will transform into a pop-up community store, where hundreds of Camden residents will be able to shop for free from 9:30 a.m. until 3 p.m.