An organization that helps those in need is seeking some financial help from the public with a tasty treat as the reward.

MANNA, or Metropolitan Area Neighborhood Nutrition Alliance, gives meals to people who are critically ill. MANNA is running its annual pie sale, selling Thanksgiving pies to raise money to provide people with warm, gourmet meals for the holiday.

Sue Daugherty, CEO of MANNA said their Pie in the Sky event is designed to help those in need. “Our goal is to bake and sell 11,000 pies so that on Thanksgiving Day, all of our clients that we serve at MANNA, who are sick and battling life-threatening illnesses, can … serve a gourmet Thanksgiving meal for four and deliver it to their homes, so no one’s alone. And that is only possible through the help and support of people purchasing pies.”