N.J. minimum wage goes up again on Jan. 1 amid rising inflation

New Jersey’s minimum wage goes up by a dollar beginning Saturday, Jan. 1. While business owners brace for the change amid rising inflation, workers’ advocates who pushed for the increase say it’s still not enough for people to live on.

The minimum wage will increase to $13 an hour for most hourly workers as part of a five-year plan signed by Gov. Phil Murphy two years ago to bring the minimum wage up to $15 in 2024.

Some economists and business leaders said the increase could hurt small business owners, many of whom have already increased wages and offered bonuses to attract workers in an economy rocked by the coronavirus pandemic.

“Even just one extra dollar per hour makes the difference for New Jersey’s smallest businesses,” said Michele Siekerka, president and CEO of the New Jersey Business and Industry Association. “You take that $ 1 per hour times the number of employees, times the number of hours they work in a year, and it winds up being a significant impact on the small businesses.

“Unfortunately, it’s a very challenging time when it comes to expenses for New Jersey businesses, and any added new cost is significant for them,” she added.