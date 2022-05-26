The proposals would ban .50 caliber firearms; require gun safety classes for anyone seeking a gun permit; mandate that gun owners store their firearms in a gun safe or lock box; obligate gun owners who move to New Jersey from other states to register for firearm purchaser ID card and register their firearms within 60 days of moving to the state; and require manufacturers or dealers of handgun ammunition to keep a detailed electronic record of ammunition sales, and report them to the State Police.

He’s also proposing a bill that would require microstamping technology, which links firearm cartridge casings found at the scene of a crime to a specific firearm, without having to recover the firearm itself. The governor is also proposing to hold the gun industry accountable for illegal weapons purchased out-of-state at gun shows.

Murphy calls out Republicans – by name

Gov. Murphy also wants legislators to consider bills “seeking to unravel our gun laws,” in addition to his gun control package.

“In the face of mass shooting, after mass shooting throughout our nation, in the face of children being slaughtered…I say let these folks come out from behind their press releases and their tweets and cast votes before the residents of this great state,” he said.

To put a fine point on it, Murphy mentioned the bills and named their Republican sponsors.

“Let the people of New Jersey see who votes ‘yes’ to legalizing hollow-point “cop killer” bullets, as Assembly Minority Leader John DiMaio wants.”

“Let the people of New Jersey see who votes ‘yes’ to high-capacity ammunition magazines, as Senator Ed Durr wants.”

“Let the people of New Jersey see who votes ‘yes’ to saying that churchgoers should be able to take their guns to services, as Senator Mike Doherty wants.”

“Let the people of New Jersey see who votes ‘yes’ to allowing anyone – anyone – to carry a concealed gun, as Senator Durr and Assemblyman Ron Dancer want.”

“Let the people of New Jersey see who votes ‘yes’ to repealing our red-flag law and letting those known to have made violent threats, including domestic abusers, unfettered access to as many guns as they want … as Senator Durr wants.”

The governor’s claims were called false and inaccurate by Bradley Schnure, communications director for Senate Republicans.

“The Doherty bill allows the governing body of a place of worship to select a single trusted person who could be armed to provide security to protect religious service attendees,” he said.

Of the proposal from Durr and Dancer, Schnure said not “anyone” is allowed to carry.

“It’s only people who are already authorized to have a gun and have had extensive training,” he said.

Schnure added that Durr has also sponsored bills “to enhance protections for domestic violence victims and to promote gun safety.”

A real conversation in 2022 needed

State Sen. Vince Polistina did not see any of the governor’s news conference, only some of the headlines. He responded with a tweet.